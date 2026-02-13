Thousands of cyclists across Denver metro area participate in Winter Bike to Work Day

Thousands of cyclists across the Denver metro area participated in Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday.

This is a good way to ride your bike to work instead of driving your car. Experts say biking to work actually increases gas and vehicle-related savings for riders by 233% and a 165% decrease in carbon dioxide usage.

Civic Center Park provided hot cocoa, coffee, and burritos to the attendees. Many experts say this is a good way to knock down traffic.

"With a growth in biking and other modes to get around, Coloradoans really care about our environment," said Steve Erickson, Communications and Marketing Director for the Denver Regional Council of Governments. "I think we all have experienced being in our vehicle and being frustrated sitting in traffic. Well, the bad thing about sitting in traffic for all of us is that it generates a significant amount of air pollution."

Experts say bike commuting has increased 153% year over year, resulting in nearly 21 million grams of carbon dioxide reduced so far this winter. That reduction is equivalent to the annual carbon absorption of nearly 1,000 trees. Riders are also seeing financial benefits, with bike commuters saving more than twice as much on gas and vehicle-related expenses compared to last winter.

If you are interested in attending, you can find the details here:

Civic Center Station

1466 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80202

6:30–9:30 a.m.

Visit Way to Go and the City and County of Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's station for free burritos, hot chocolate, coffee and cool giveaways! Listen to cool tunes courtesy of DJ Willy Sunshine.

CDOT Breakfast Station

1301 North Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80204

6:30–10 a.m.

Stop by the South Platte and Lakewood Gulch trail intersection for coffee, tea, breakfast burritos and snacks. Follow the music (and cowbells)!

Yoga Pod and Nude Foods Market

1890 30th Street, Boulder, CO 80301

7–9 a.m.

Enjoy complimentary vegan or wild boar burritos, gluten-free granola, yogurt and coffee, and get free class passes!

Raven Print and Marketing

325 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80228

7–9 a.m.

Get an exclusive 2026 Bike to Work Day decal, a hot drink and join a raffle to win a custom Yeti tumbler made just for you!

e-bike of Colorado

7–10 a.m.

544 County Road, Louisville, CO 80027

Stop by for coffee, cocoa, Bloody Marys and mimosas, and enjoy pastries and bacon! Every rider who visits will be entered in a raffle to win two $100 gift cards.