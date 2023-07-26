CycleBar members claim they were wrongly billed, complain about company's deteriorating culture

CycleBar members claim they were wrongly billed for hundreds of dollars

Multiple members at a CycleBar gym in Lone Tree say management wrongly billed them for additional months after they canceled their memberships.

For Kristi Garrison, riding at CycleBar Lone Tree was about more than exercise; it was about community. After joining in 2018, she instantly clicked with some of the instructors.

"It made it so much more enjoyable, so I did go to that unlimited membership," Garrison said.

But in May, her two favorite instructors were suddenly off the schedule. Garrison asked one of them why.

"She was like, 'No, I was terminated. I can't talk about it really yet,'" Garrison explained.

Garrison says the second instructor was also fired, and another one soon quit.

"I'm done with CycleBar because two, now three, of my favorite instructors are gone. The community is not there," Garrison said.

Garrison canceled her membership in May to follow the instructors elsewhere, and hasn't been back since. She estimates about 50 other riders did the same thing.

"But I had seen that they had charged my credit card," Garrison said.

Garrison says CycleBar charged her on June 1, and claimed she owed them $139 for the month of June plus a $25 late fee. She offered to pay half of that to settle the matter, but never heard back. So she disputed the charge.

Soon, Garrison got a call from a debt collector.

"He told me I owed like 530-something dollars," Garrison said.

Garrison had no idea where that figure was coming from. She asked for a breakdown of charges, but says she never received one.

Now, she's worried about her credit, and a growing debt she says she doesn't owe.

"It's disappointing or disheartening to know companies do that," Garrison said.

CycleBar's owner tells CBS Colorado Garrison was referred to collections for $328, a result of two months of dues and late fees. He says Garrison canceled her membership on June 6 so owes them for both June and July. However, an email from Garrison to CycleBar obtained by CBS Colorado shows her request for a cancellation on May 31.

Multiple former members told CBS Colorado they were charged for at least one month after canceling. Some say they have received conflicting emails and no response when requesting a refund. The members say they were on month-to-month agreements with no stipulation to give notice.

However, CycleBar's owner told CBS Colorado all members must give 30 days notice to cancel as part of every agreement.

The owner also says CycleBar is involved in litigation related to instructor terminations.