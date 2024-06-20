University of Colorado Board of Regents condemns protestors who targeted homes of two regents

CU Board of Regents condemns protestors who targeted homes of two regents

The University of Colorado's Board of Regents unanimously passed a resolution Thursday condemning a group that organized protests outside the homes of two regents.

The group, Students for a Democratic Society, demonstrated outside the Superior home of Board Chair Callie Rennison on June 2 and then gathered outside the Arapahoe County home of Regent Ilana Spiegel, who is Jewish, on Father's Day.

SDS called for CU to divest from companies with ties to Israel and called for violence against and the murder of Jewish people.

The resolution reads, in part, "The Board of Regents condemns Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) for its actions directed at Jewish people in the town of Superior and Arapahoe County, Colorado. Furthermore, the University of Colorado welcomes our Jewish university members who deserve to work, matriculate, and live in a welcoming, inclusive, and safe community just like all our students, staff, and faculty deserve."

The Town of Superior passed a similar resolution last week.