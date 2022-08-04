Watch CBS News
Colorado State University researchers reduce Atlantic hurricane season forecast slightly

By Chris Spears

Hot ahead of a cooler and potentially wet weekend
Researchers at Colorado State University have slightly lowered their prediction for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The change is due to updates in statistical modeling combined with some anomalous cooling of the subtropical Atlantic.

Despite the lowered forecast the researchers say the season should still be above normal with 18 named storms. The persistence of La Niña and slightly warmer than normal waters in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic are both contributing factors to the current forecast.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through November 30. There have been three named storms as of this post. Researchers say we can expect up to eight hurricanes to form this season, four of which should reach major hurricane status, meaning category 3 or higher.

