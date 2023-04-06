CSU will host Colorado high school football 4A, 5A state championship games for next 5 seasons

Colorado State University will host the Colorado high school football 4A, 5A state championship games for the next 5 seasons. CHSAA also announced that 3A championships will move to Canvas Stadium in 2024 from the ThunderBowl in Pueblo.

CBS

CHSAA announced the move to Canvas Stadium at the CSU campus in Fort Collins during a media briefing on Thursday morning. The high championship football games have been played at Empower Field at Mile High for the past 18 years. The championship games will return to a college venue for this upcoming season.

"Obviously, we have had an incredibly positive and longstanding relationship with the Denver Broncos, we're proud to have called Empower Field at Mile High home for the last 18 years," said CHSAA commissioner Mike Krueger.

This year's 4A and 5A football title games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2.