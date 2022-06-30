Expect large crowds at DIA for the 4th of July holiday weekend

Those flying out of Denver International Airport for the Fourth of July holiday should expect company - a lot of it. While the number of people traveling is near pre-pandemic levels, there's still a staffing shortage.

The airport says they expect Thursday and Friday to be the busiest days of the weekend with 220,000 people passing through DIA.

DIA urges passengers to give themselves extra time to go through security and navigate the airport before their flight. Passengers are urged to arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time.