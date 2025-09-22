Crossing guard training underway to help Denver kids get to school safely

Denver Public Schools' Department of Climate and Safety is training 50 crossing guards to ensure safety for students heading to school.

This is a training that is provided yearly. The training comes with real-life scenarios to make sure every crossing guard is prepared for any situation.

Crossing guards shared stories Monday of parents and guardians trying to fight them or get in their face on a regular basis. These crossing guards also say drivers either purposely or sometimes accidentally try to run them over. The crossing guards have even had things thrown at them.

This training will help them step in and try to de-escalate situations without losing their temper. This is used to ensure everyone's safety.

"It takes a split second for you to not have your eyes on the road and look up," Andrea Garcia, school crossing guard manager for the Department of Crime and Safety at DPS. "How many fatalities do we have in the 20th century that involve hit-and-runs? Drivers don't stay on scene. I don't want any of our district children to ever be in that predicament."

The department says crossing guards are always needed. The position pays $20 per hour with a shift of two hours a day.

If interested in the position, you can apply here.