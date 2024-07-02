Colorado crash on Interstate 76 has eastbound lanes closed at Sheridan Boulevard

Crash on Interstate 76 has eastbound lanes closed at Sheridan Boulevard in Denver metro area

A crash that happened before sunrise on Tuesday in the western part of the Denver metro area led to an extended interstate closure. Interstate 76 eastbound was closed through the start of the rush hour on Tuesday morning, and it remained closed at 8 a.m. The closure is at Sheridan Boulevard.

CBS

The crash happened between Sheridan Boulevard and Wadsworth Boulevard, close to where Jefferson County meets Denver's city limits.

Authorities so far haven't said why the closure of the eastbound lanes is lasting for so long.

CBS

A yellow car could be seen flipped over on its back at the crash scene.