Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado crash on Interstate 76 has eastbound lanes closed at Sheridan Boulevard

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Crash on Interstate 76 has eastbound lanes closed at Sheridan Boulevard in Denver metro area
Crash on Interstate 76 has eastbound lanes closed at Sheridan Boulevard in Denver metro area 01:06

A crash that happened before sunrise on Tuesday in the western part of the Denver metro area led to an extended interstate closure. Interstate 76 eastbound was closed through the start of the rush hour on Tuesday morning, and it remained closed at 8 a.m. The closure is at Sheridan Boulevard.  

crash1.jpg
CBS

The crash happened between Sheridan Boulevard and Wadsworth Boulevard, close to where Jefferson County meets Denver's city limits.

Authorities so far haven't said why the closure of the eastbound lanes is lasting for so long.

crash-copy.jpg
CBS

A yellow car could be seen flipped over on its back at the crash scene.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.