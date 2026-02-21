Driver allegedly crashes car on I-70 in Colorado, flees and leaves behind injured passenger

Troopers from Colorado State Patrol are looking for a driver they say crashed his car and fled with a dog, leaving behind a passenger who was badly hurt. It happened on Friday evening on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. CSP said the location was past Idaho Springs and before North Spring Gulch Road in the westbound lanes.

The crash happened after the vehicle went off the right side of the interstate. The car went straight into a rock wall. Then driver then allegedly walked away with the dog.

A 41-year-old women was in the vehicle when first responders arrived and her injuries were described as being serious.

Troopers say they're looking for a 5-foot-6 white man with blonde hair, hazel eyes and facial hair.

The dog was described as being medium to large with blue and gray color.