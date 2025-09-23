I-70 westbound lanes in Colorado mountains reopen after half hour closure

A vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in the Colorado mountains led to a half-hour closure at the Eisenhower Tunnel. The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon in eastern Summit County.

Traffic can be seen backed up east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. CDOT

At 5:15 p.m. a long line of cars could be seen in the westbound lanes before the tunnel waiting to pass through.

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how many cars were involved.

While there has been some snow in the mountains in areas above 9,000 feet on Tuesday, the weather conditions at the tunnel appeared to be strictly rainy.