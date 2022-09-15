Watch CBS News
COVID mass vaccine sites return across Colorado with omicron booster

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. 

Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. 

"My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. 

Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up

Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. 

Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS. 

