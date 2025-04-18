Colorado city moves forward with plans to build new hockey stadium, entertainment hub

A Colorado hockey team is one step closer to getting a new stadium as part of a major development project.

The Greeley City Council voted 5-2 to move forward this week with the development of a new entertainment hub. That will include a new arena for the Colorado Eagles, who currently play at the Blu Land Arena in Loveland.

A rendering shows a proposed new arena for the Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team, along with a conference center, hotel, pools, and more in Greeley. City of Greeley

Some community members have expressed concerns about how the city will fund it, but city officials said the hub will bring an increase in business and tax dollars to the area.

The new entertainment hub will be constructed on a 300-acre lot off Highway 34 between Weld County Road 17 and Highway 257. The Water Valley Company will develop the site with plans for the new arena, as well as housing, retail and restaurants.