Cougar Run Elementary kitchen crew searches for additional help after change to healthier meals

Elementary kitchen crew searches for help after change to healthier meals

This fall, Douglas County Schools will be one of many districts across the state offering a free and healthy lunch to any student who needs or wants it.

It all comes after voters approved the statewide program in the November election, while the superintendent chose to opt in.

It's a choice that will add a lot of work for the understaffed nutrition services department, so the district is looking to hire many new employees.

In the cafeteria of Cougar Run Elementary, lunchtime is a whirlwind experience as the staff serves seven grades and more than 230 kids a day.

After years of practice, Amanda Teirelbar has seemingly mastered this balancing act, thanks to luxury other kitchen managers don't have.

Each day, her colleagues, Jeffrey and Eduardo, carry a large part of the workload. Both are parents of former students at the school.

"It's a fast-paced job, and we really like it," Teirelbar said. "For us, we're very lucky, but there's definitely schools that are struggling that only have a manager or don't have a manager."

Across Douglas County Schools, there's a large shortage of cafeteria employees following a yearslong struggle to hire and retain staff.

This fall, that will have to change though, with a new voter-approved free lunch program set to begin.

The funding comes from the recently passed Proposition FF, which puts a cap on certain tax deductions for those making more than $300,000 a year. The ballot measure affects state income taxes only.

"We're down about 50 employees; both managers and kitchen assistants at this point," said Jen Piefer, Director of Nutrition Services for DCSD.

This upcoming school year, the district is expecting to serve almost twice as many meals as this past year, Piefer said. To make that possible, it will need close to 100 employees working both part-time and full-time.

"We're thrilled to get to serve free meals next year, but it requires more people, it requires more manpower," Piefer said.

Without that extra help, kitchen managers may have to make changes like cutting down menus to make sure every student gets a free and healthy meal.

"Kids are getting fed every day and we're going to make it happen, but it becomes increasingly difficult if we don't get more employees," Piefer explained.

At Cougar Run, Teirelbar hopes to expand her team's hours rather than hire to meet the demand.

"We will definitely need more prep time," she said.

While a major undertaking, she sees the new program as an opportunity to serve students better than before.

"I just think it's wonderful that next year and then indefinitely we'd be able to do that to provide a break to families."

Half of the jobs are currently posted on the district's website. The other half will be posted following spring break.

If you are interested in applying, you can visit DCSD's careers page.