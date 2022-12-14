Dougco Schools ready to implement newly passed ballot measure: "We're really looking forward to doing free lunches for all of our students"

Next fall, Douglas County Schools will be one of many districts across the state offering students free and healthy lunches at school.

The funding comes from the recently passed Proposition FF, which puts a cap on certain tax deductions for those making more than $300,000 a year. The ballot measure affects state income taxes only.

CBS

Despite being one of the state's wealthier districts, food insecurity is not absent in Douglas County schools. Currently, more than nine percent of students qualify for free or reduced meals, and soon the new statewide program will serve even more.

"We're really looking forward to doing free lunches for all of our students," said Erin Kane, superintendent of the district.

On Tuesday, Kane told CBS News Colorado the district will opt into the program that will fund free meals for students across Colorado. Before making the decision, staff spent time looking into possible implications, Kane said.

"We just needed to make sure that we thought through all of the implications and how we're going to operationalize it," Kane said.

According to Kane, the analysis looked into how many students took advantage of pandemic-free meal programs, such as the Universal School Meals Program Act. From that, staff projected the demand for free meals will double once the new program is in place.

That means equipment, storage, and staffing may also have to double, she said. Supply chain issues could also present a challenge if they continue.

"We are all struggling with vacancies in those areas, so the need for more staff in nutrition services will compound some of those challenges for us and for other districts," Kane said.

"We want to make sure that we can deliver on that promise to all of our families."

While Prop FF won overwhelmingly statewide, it lost by eleven points in Douglas County. Still, Ashley Wheeland with Hunger Free Colorado says participation in temporary pandemic programs showed there's clearly a need.

"Colorado saw an increase in participation statewide of 19 percent," Wheeland said.

Now, these state funds will cover the meals current federal programs don't. For DCSD's nutrition services, that could mean $7 million for opting in, Wheeland predicted.

"We hope every single district will look at this and see the benefits that the voters said we will invest in, and make sure every kid can get a meal in every corner of our state," she said.

The free lunch program from Prop FF will begin next school year for the districts that opt in.

It also includes additional grant programs for districts to buy local food from farmers, help with staff wages, technical assistance including equipment, and nutrition training for staff for school districts. According to Wheeland, those are slated for the 2024-25 school year.