Coroner releases identities of workers found dead at Colorado dairy farm

The victims found dead at a Colorado dairy farm this week have now been identified.

Six people were found dead on Wednesday inside a confined space at Prospect Valley Dairy, east of Keenesburg. The Weld County Coroner's office said that the six men were exposed to a gas that caused their deaths. Five of the victims were adults, and another was a teenage student at a local high school. Authorities later confirmed that three of those victims were related.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over Prospect Valley Dairy. CBS

On Friday, the coroner's office released the identities of those who died. They include:

Jorge Sanchez Pena, 36, of Greeley

Alejandro Espinoza, 50, of Nunn

Oscar Espinoza Leos, 17, of Nunn

Ricardo Gomez Galvan, 40, of Keenesburg

Noe Montanez Casanas, 32, of Keenesburg

Carlos Espinoza Prado, 29, of Evans

Authorities said autopsies have been completed on all of the victims. The cause and manner of death will be confirmed after further testing, the coroner's office said.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they don't believe anything criminal was involved in their deaths. OSHA is conducting a federal investigation into the incident.