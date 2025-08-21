6 people found dead during confined space rescue at Northern Colorado dairy farm

High School student is among 6 who perished in Northern Colorado dairy farm incident

Six people were found dead Wednesday night at a dairy farm in Northern Colorado, officials said.

According to the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District, the six victims were discovered at about 6 p.m. local time after crews were dispatched to a confined space rescue. One of those victims was a high school student who attended Highland High School, Weld RE-9 School District confirmed.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over Prospect Valley Dairy. CBS

The Weld County Coroner's Office told CBS News Colorado that preliminary findings indicated some kind of exposure to a gas at Prospect Valley Dairy, located east of Keenesburg and south of Deadman Road.

The coroner's office said that the victims were all identified as males. Five victims are adults, and the other victim was the student who attended the high school in the county. No names were immediately released.

CBS News Colorado

As officials work to confirm details and identities, so are nearby community members. CBS Colorado spoke with one man leaving Prospect Ranch, who said he used to work there and drove over to find out who was involved. It was then that he learned the individuals who had passed away were his friends.

Authorities said autopsies will occur over the next several days.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, nothing criminal in nature was discovered at the scene. OSHA is conducting a federal investigation into the incident.

Keenesburg is located 41 miles northeast of Denver.