Cooler weather slows growth of Poitrey Canyon Fire in southeast Colorado, wildfire remains uncontained

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided an update on the Poitrey Canyon Fire on Sunday morning, stating that, although the cooler weather has slowed the fire's growth, it remains 0% contained.

According to the CDFPC, a multi-mission aircraft flight late Saturday night mapped the fire at 2,065 acres. Air tankers and helicopters have been assisting crews to create lines along the flanks of the fire.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Multi-Mission Aircraft

The CDFPC said the cooler weather on Saturday helped slightly reduce the fire's behavior, but the fire remains 0% contained. They added that scattered heat signatures have been detected across the fire's footprint, and additional resources have been ordered.

The National Interagency Fire Center map shows that 77 crew members are working to contain the wildfire, and an estimated 30 structures are threatened.

The fire began on private property in Las Animas County on Friday and quickly grew, prompting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to declare a disaster emergency on Saturday. The NIFC said officials believe the fire was human-caused.

Hoehne Fire Protection District

Branson Community Church is collecting donations of water and Gatorade for the firefighters. Those donations can be dropped off at the Trinidad Walmart on Sunday between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Brad Doherty said the Branson School suburban will be located on the south side of the Walmart near the pickup area. Donations will be delivered to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service on Sunday afternoon.