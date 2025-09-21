Cooldown expected after a warm Sunday in Colorado

Sunday will be a great day to be outside, and you'll want to take advantage of the gorgeous weather because Colorado is expecting a cooldown of nearly 20 degrees this week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 80s for the Front Range, with a mix of 60s and 70s for the mountains. The Front Range should remain mostly dry with afternoon storms possible in the mountains.

A cold front is expected to drop into Colorado on Monday, marking the start of autumn. Rain showers will pick up Monday afternoon for the metro area and continue through Tuesday evening.

Monday into Tuesday, the mountains could pick up some snow on the higher mountain passes and drop overnight lows to near freezing. The Front Range will feel the cool down on Tuesday as temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

It's a quick shot of cooler weather as temperatures climb nicely Thursday and into next weekend.

