Cooldown expected after a warm Sunday in Colorado

Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Warm Sunday in Colorado before a cold front arrives Monday
Warm Sunday in Colorado before a cold front arrives Monday 02:26

Sunday will be a great day to be outside, and you'll want to take advantage of the gorgeous weather because Colorado is expecting a cooldown of nearly 20 degrees this week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 80s for the Front Range, with a mix of 60s and 70s for the mountains. The Front Range should remain mostly dry with afternoon storms possible in the mountains. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

A cold front is expected to drop into Colorado on Monday, marking the start of autumn. Rain showers will pick up Monday afternoon for the metro area and continue through Tuesday evening.

co-futurecast-joenew.png
CBS

Monday into Tuesday, the mountains could pick up some snow on the higher mountain passes and drop overnight lows to near freezing. The Front Range will feel the cool down on Tuesday as temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

metro-day-2-highs.png
CBS

It's a quick shot of cooler weather as temperatures climb nicely Thursday and into next weekend. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Dayle Cedars

