Cool, wet weather pattern brings storm chances and flash flood risk to Colorado

This week Colorado is enjoying a break from the heat with a cooler and wetter weather pattern. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the increased risk for localized flooding.

CBS

An active weather pattern is expected across much of the state this week, bringing daily chances for rain and thunderstorms, especially along the I-25 corridor and in the high country. Temperatures are also expected to remain below normal.

CBS

The highest potential for widespread showers and storms arrives Monday afternoon. Storms are expected to develop over the mountains and foothills before pushing east toward the Front Range and the plains. Some areas could see brief but heavy downpours, with rainfall totals reaching 1 to 2 inches in under an hour in isolated spots. That increases the risk of flash flooding, especially in and around burn scars from recent wildfires. A Flood Watch has been issued from noon through Monday evening.

CBS

Thanks to the thick cloud cover and cool, moist air, daytime highs will remain cooler than average throughout the week.

CBS

While moisture is expected to gradually decrease later this week, scattered storms are still possible each afternoon through Friday. The upcoming weekend may bring a shift toward drier conditions, though isolated storms remain in the forecast, along with a slight warming trend.

CBS