Convicted human trafficker sentenced to 448 years in Colorado prison

A Denver judge handed down one of the longest prison sentences given to a convicted human trafficker in the U.S. on Thursday. Robert Hawkins was convicted on 18 charges, including three counts of human trafficking sexual servitude of an adult, one count of human trafficking sexual servitude of a minor, four counts of pimping of an adult, one count of pimping of a child in March.

Robert Hawkins Denver DA

Hawkins was sentenced to 448 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.