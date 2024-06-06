Watch CBS News
Local News

Convicted human trafficker sentenced to 448 years in Colorado prison

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver judge handed down one of the longest prison sentences given to a convicted human trafficker in the U.S. on Thursday. Robert Hawkins was convicted on 18 charges, including three counts of human trafficking sexual servitude of an adult, one count of human trafficking sexual servitude of a minor, four counts of pimping of an adult, one count of pimping of a child in March. 

robert-hawkins-booking-photo-2-copy.jpg
  Robert Hawkins Denver DA

Hawkins was sentenced to 448 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 4:46 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.