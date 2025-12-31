Marijuana recalled from almost 300 Colorado dispensaries had unsafe pesticide levels, state officials say

Several marijuana products sold by a single company to dispensaries across Colorado have potentially unsafe pesticides that exceed the legal limits, state health and business regulators said in a health advisory on Wednesday.

Vapes and infused pre-rolled marijuana produced by CC Brands, LLC, doing business as "Stash House CO," have been voluntarily recalled, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, but the affected batches were produced between Feb. 27 and Dec. 11, 2025, and are sold in 295 stores across the state, those agencies said.

Those stores span almost every corner of the state and include around 75 stores in Denver, 55 in Colorado Springs, 11 in Aurora, nine in Fort Collins, seven in Boulder, and are sold in popular dispensary chains like Native Roots, The Green Solution, Star Buds, Green Dragon, and Igadi.

A full list of these stores can be found here.

Reached by phone, a representative for CC Brands, LLC, said there are no longer impacted batches of the products on shelves. Every batch was pulled from shelves within the last two weeks or so, he said.

Anyone who does have those vapes or pre-rolls from the affected batch numbers, however, is urged to return them to the store where they were purchased or dispose of them, the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division said. Those batch numbers are as follows:

Contaminated Production Batches:

1312

Potentially Contaminated Production Batches:

1340

1341

1342

1343

1348

1352

1355

1375

"Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting an MED Reporting Form," the state's health advisory reads.

The tested batches found levels beyond the regulatory limits of the chemicals chlorfenapyr and fluopyram.

Marijuana products have been recalled in Colorado for various reasons before, and in 2015, there were at least two recalls due to pesticides — one in September of that year and one in October — although other recalls have been due to yeast and mold, among other reasons. You can see a full list of marijuana health and safety advisories here.