"Construction Con" aims to create interest among students for growing industry

In an effort to increase interest and outreach to future young professionals, the Construction Sector Partnership hosted their first-ever Construction Con in Larimer County on Wednesday. The event, hosted at The Ranch along I-25, attracted nearly 700 students from schools across Larimer and Weld counties.

Like most other industries, the construction industry is working to recruit more people to help fill openings in the workforce. Because many positions do not require a college degree, event organizers hoped the convention would attract future workers more quickly.

"Construction has always been interesting to me. I love hands-on work. It makes it easier to learn," said Harper Morse, a student from Loveland High School. "(Construction Con) is basically a chance for us to test out and talk to people in the industry and see what we are into."

Students could visit booths filled with local construction companies in order to network. Or, they could also experience some of the trades the industry offers by testing them out.

Students were able to operate a crane and other machinery, build brick walls and even learn how to weld.

"Learning regularly is kind of hard. But, when I have hands-on, it is more experience-driven," Morse said.

"The goal of this is to have students be interested in the construction industry and see all the cool things we do and get their hands dirty," said Alicia Ready, Co-Chair of CSP.

Studies have shown that it is important to expose children to different trades and professions as early as middle school. Often times students go into high school and select their courses based on an idea of what they may want to do one day for work.

"It is important for us to plant that seed so they may have an idea of what they want to do," Ready said. "We will take you, we will train you and we will continue to educate you throughout your career."

Ready said she hoped the event showed girls and boys that, no matter their passions or level of education, the construction industry most likely has a role they can fill one day.