C is for Conservation: How the Denver Zoo is protecting wildlife around the world

This week in our A-to-Z series, CBS Colorado and the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance are highlighting the letter "C" for Conservation.

At the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, conservation is at the core of everything they do. From caring for animals on campus to protecting species across the globe, their mission goes far beyond what visitors see during a day at the zoo.

CBS

"We're a conservation organization with a front door," Jimmy Johnson, Senior Director of Wildland Health and Conservation, says. "Guests can come in and see animals from around the world, and really shrink the world with a visit."

While guests experience wildlife up close, a lot of the zoo's impact happens behind the scenes. The organization has recently rolled out a new field conservation strategy focused on connecting scientific research with real-world action.

A bird at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. CBS

That work includes studying animal health at the zoo to better understand how to protect species in their natural habitats. One powerful example is the boreal toad, a species native to Colorado that has faced major population declines.

At the zoo, experts bring in wild toads, study their reproduction, and breed them in a controlled environment. Their goal is to release them back into the wild to help restore struggling populations.

The zoo's work doesn't stop in Denver. Teams operate in the field, connecting the zoo's campus to ecosystems around the world. These efforts help protect wildlife in their natural environments while supporting long-term conservation goals.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

They're also leaders in specialized animal care, such as managing bull elephants, which require unique expertise and facilities.

"Every animal here represents a landscape that needs attention and conservation to ensure that we have wild places for future generations," Johnson says.