Congress Park pool set to open after month-long delay

After a month-long delay and more than ten million dollars, the Congress Park pool is set to re-open.

CBS

The city began renovating the pool last year at a cost of $10.1 million. The funding for the reconstruction was part of the Elevate Denver bond. The pool was built in 1955, and had some major leaks.

Denver officials blamed the delayed opening on the late May winter storm that kept the paint from curing properly.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass documented multiple cracks in the pool that appeared shortly after the concrete was poured, but the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that there is nothing structurally wrong with the pool.

The Congress Park pool will open Saturday, July 23, 2022 and stay open through August 13, 2022.