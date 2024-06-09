Community members still shaken up as they visit Colorado plane crash site the next day

Community members , still shaken up after visiting Arvada plane crash site next day

Community members , still shaken up after visiting Arvada plane crash site next day

Community members , still shaken up after visiting Arvada plane crash site next day

Evan Sherlock watched the 55-year-old aircraft struggling in the air moments before crashing and skidding to the front lawn of a Colorado home. Neighbors and witnesses still showed concern the following day, with some showing up to the site for updates.

Four people were taken to the hospital Friday after a plane crashed in a quiet neighborhood in Arvada. Moments later, the plane burst into flames.

"Upon seeing it I noticed that the airplane was too low, wings fluttering and I noticed that there was fumes coming off the back and it just looked wrong," said Sherlock. "I was wondering what on earth was going to happen to that plane."

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into what caused the crash.

Saturday morning a quiet scene in the Arvada neighborhood where the plane crashed; a stark difference from the scene on Friday.

Sherlock was in disbelief at what he saw. He says in the 13 years he has lived in the area, he never experienced anything like it.

"It was one of those moments where you really couldn't tell what was going on," said Sherlock. "It was just people and chaos, a very surreal scene."

Sherlock was on his way to pick up some mulch for his front yard when he came across the terrifying scene.

"It really opens your eyes that there is danger around every corner, after talking to neighbors all of us were a little spooked that it happened here," said Sherlock.

Neighbors and community members who witnessed the accident ran to the scene to help out those impacted. Arvada fire and police also responded to help.

Saturday afternoon, the concern from neighbors for those impacted continued. Some residents doing their part to check on the owners of the home where the plane landed.

"I met these people and I had real concern about them and wanted to see how they were doing and how their house was," said Gary Gable.

Gable, a concerned neighbor, says he also used to fly small planes and this particular model, a 1969 Beechcraft Bonanza 35, can be dangerous.

"They nickname it the 'widow maker' because they are very unstable sometimes," said Gable.

The NTSB has taken pieces of the aircraft to their facility in Greeley for further examination. A preliminary report is in the works and is expected to be posted on their site soon.

Anyone who might have witnessed the plane crash is asked to call the NTSB at 202-314-6290.