One of 4 people who were injured in small plane crash in Colorado has died

One person has died after suffering injuries along with three others when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Arvada last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed the fatality on Monday morning.

Emergency crews respond to the wreckage of a plane crash in Arvada on Friday. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The plane went down in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area on Friday, not far from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport where it was planning to land. After the crash landing in front of a house, the plane caught on fire. All four of the people who were hurt were on the plane.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the crash. Neighbors who witnessed it go down near the intersection of Oberon Road and Carr Street said it looked like the aircraft was struggling in the air moments beforehand.

"Upon seeing it, I noticed that the airplane was too low, wings fluttering and I noticed that there were fumes coming off the back and it just looked wrong," one witness said. "I was wondering what on earth was going to happen to that plane."

Neighbors ran to the yard where the plane landed to help after it went down. The four people who were in the plane were rushed to the hospital shortly afterwards.

Pieces of the plane that fell off after it hit the ground were taken to an NTSB laboratory located in Northern Colorado.