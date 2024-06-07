4 injured in small plane crash northwest of Denver

Two adults and two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in the area of Oberon and Carr in Arvada on Friday morning.

Ray Powell took video of the fiery plane crash in an Arvada neighborhood on Friday morning. Ray Powell

Police in Arvada sent emergency crews to the neighborhood after reports of the crash came in about 9:30 a.m.

In the picture tweeted by the Arvada Police Department, there was wreckage from a small fixed-wing aircraft in the front yard of a home. Firefighters were seen spraying down the wreckage with a firehose.

"We don't know how many people were in the aircraft but we did transport four people with various injuries to local hospitals," said Arvada Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Osier. "I have no idea if they were passengers on the aircraft or bystanders."

Osier said the fire did not spread to any other structures.

Two adults and two juveniles have been transported to local hospitals with injury. pic.twitter.com/Mi3fybM1cN — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 7, 2024

CBS News Colorado Your Reporter in Jefferson County Karen Morfitt was at the scene of the crash minutes after the plane went down. She described a trail of debris surrounding the crash site along Oberon.

She said neighbors could hear the crash from several blocks away.

One woman was outside watering her plants when she saw the plane drop from the sky.

"When I saw the plane hit the tree, it clipped the tree, came and hit the ground, slid… flipped, slid and caught fire and landed in the neighbor's driveway," said the woman. "The engine was on because it sounded like a motorcycle… a strange-sounding motorcycle."

The scene of the plane crash in Arvada. CBS

"I was inside and I heard a very loud 'Boom!' and I came out and didn't see anything initially and my wife said she thought she saw a plane come through," said Bob who lives just two houses away from the plane crash. "All I could see was a lot of smoke. I couldn't tell if the plane hit the house or what."

Other neighbors have expressed their shock and concern after the plane crashed. It is unclear whether the plane was on its way or coming from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

We're responding to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Oberon and Carr. PIO en route. Media staging location on NE corner of W 62nd Ave and Carr. Updates provided here. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 7, 2024

There was also a red pickup truck in the image that showed some damage to the front and side, along with at least one flat tire.

"In addition to putting out the fire, we have our hazmat crews on scene because with aircraft comes fuel, said Osier. "In addition to that, we're securing our scene for our investigators and the NTSB."

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated by Arvada Fire and the NTSB.

Carr Street has been closed to traffic. The public is urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation and cleanup.