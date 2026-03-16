Neighbors weigh in on possible Denver Broncos' stadium, community development at Burnham Yard

On Saturday, the community had the opportunity to weigh in on Denver's plans for Burnham Yard, the area identified as the preferred site for a new Broncos' stadium. The city is planning to build a new stadium and a mixed-use district in the area.

"We're keeping the Broncos in Denver, and we're gonna have a brand new stadium that maybe we can have new concerts because it will be able to have a dome, maybe one day house the Super Bowl. Those are exciting things," said Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez.

CBS

City council members say the project is not only about the stadium, but also the future of Denver's industrial corridor. The Burnham Yard Small Area Plan hopes to include recommendations for affordable housing, public infrastructure, parks, open space and other considerations.

La Alma Neighborhood Association member Helen Tiron said, "I think the move to redevelop that railroad system and that 160 acres, I see that as positive. But not to enter our community. Not to impose themselves on us."

CBS

City leaders are asking the public for input as they create designs for the district. They acknowledged that some people in the area are concerned about noise, the lengthy construction project and the preservation of historic land.

Hundreds of community members from La Alma-Lincoln Park, Baker and other neighborhoods have shared their ideas for the potential redevelopment of the site. In the first round of surveys, residents said their priorities are parks and open space, protecting current residents and businesses, and honoring the neighborhood's history.

CBS

"Overall, I think any time we talk about returning land and river corridor back to its natural state, it always comes with a conversation about our American Indian history and community," said Councilwoman Jamie Torres. "We have very real Colorado history that took place in this neighborhood that we want to make sure gets acknowledged."

For those who missed the meeting and still want to provide input, there's an online survey available on the City of Denver's website.