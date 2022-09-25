Watch CBS News
Community honors Weld County deputy who was killed on her way to work

Community honors Weld County deputy who was killed on her way to work
Today, a community honored a Weld County deputy who was killed on her way to work.

Alexis Hein-Nutz was killed just one week before her 24th birthday.

"I loved her more than words could possibly say," one of her sisters said at Saturday morning's funeral service. "Alexis thank you for being part of our lives"

Hein-Nutz was killed Sunday night on her way to work at the Weld County Detention Center.

A suspected drunk driver hit her while she was riding her motorcycle.

And while her friends and coworkers say this was a life taken too soon, they also said one day they will see her again. Until then they carry their memories of her with them.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be at your back. May the sun feel warm upon your face. May the rains fall gently upon your fields. And until we meet again may god hold you in the hollow of his hand," a colleague said at the funeral.

The man suspected of killing Hein-Nutz was arrested Monday night.

