Man accused of fatally hitting Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz appears in court, as colleagues and loved ones prepare for procession

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Norberto Garcia-Gonzales is the man suspected of running over and killing a Weld County Deputy last weekend.

This morning, he appeared in court, where he's accused of drinking and driving.

The hit-and-run happened on AA Street near County Road 37.

The suspect then took off, running into nearby corn fields to hide from responding officers.

Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was killed while riding her motorcycle on her way to work.

The 23-year-old was a week away from celebrating her next birthday.

A procession is happening Saturday morning to honor her.

It's starting at the Weld County Jail, where she worked, off O Street in Greeley. It's going to run several miles east and will end at Foundations Church.

Her service will be held there at 10 a.m. and it is open to the public. 

