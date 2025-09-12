Community fights back against oil and gas drilling well proposed site near Aurora Reservoir

Community members in southeast Aurora had the opportunity to present their case to the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission on Thursday night regarding an oil and gas drilling well proposed by Civitas, which is planned to be built near the Aurora Reservoir.

It's part of the Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan. A group of oil and gas drilling sites is set to be built in the area.

The ECMC holds these public meetings for every well proposal to give the community a chance to voice their opinion, and the southeast Aurora community certainly took them up on the offer Thursday night. Nearly 400 people showed up to speak their mind.

Save the Aurora Reservoir, or STAR, has been fighting the project for five years. They are made up of neighbors from neighborhoods near the Aurora Reservoir. After failing to stop the Lowry Ranch CAP, they have now turned their focus toward stopping or moving each individual well. Thursday night, they were speaking out against sunlight long the well that will be nearest the reservoir and their homes

Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan CBS

One of those neighbors was David Anderson. He's a research scientist and says he worries about the health effects of emissions and potential pollution in the reservoir.

"I've attended three different meetings like this," said Anderson. "People are talking about benzene, which is a one ingredient in the fracking chemicals. It causes cancer."

Civitas has long said that they welcome these public meetings about the projects and that, according to the research and studies they have done, their project and the safeguards they abide by will keep the reservoir and its neighbors safe.

Also, Aurora Water says that if the reservoir ever becomes contaminated by the fracking operation, they can treat it and make it safe for consumption.

But none of that brings peace to the neighbors of STAR. Who say they don't want to lose their current way of living. Especially David Anderson, who says if this well gets approved, he may need to re-evaluate where he lives.

Aurora Reservoir CBS

"Yes, I would definitely consider moving. I would not want to, but I'm also more concerned about the future property values. It's a trainwreck ready to happen," said Anderson.

No decision was made Thursday night on the future of the project. It was just an opportunity for commissioners to listen to the public.