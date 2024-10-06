Community basketball tournament raises funds for Denver students

The third annual Ednium Alumni Basketball tournament was held on Saturday at Lincoln High School.

The Ednium Alumni Basketball tournament is a community event in partnership with the Denver Public Schools Foundation that invites alumni to play basketball and compete for a donation to their school and a cash prize for their team. The winning school receives a $10,000 donation and a $500 cash prize. This year George Washington High School took the trophy.

TeRay Esquibel, executive director of Ednium: The Alumni Collective and DPS alumni himself hosts the event.

"Lincoln won last year, which is why we are hosting it at Lincoln, that $10,000 was leveraged to give scholarships to five undocumented students to go to college," said Esquibel, "so the school really decides how they want to leverage those funds, but it is really about alumni and the community."

The teams can be co-ed, it's all in an effort to motivate DPS alumni give back to their community.