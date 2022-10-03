Community activists demand transparency and accountability in recent Colorado police shootings: 'we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist'

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.

Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.

And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable.

"As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.

Community activist Candace Bailey calls for more transparency and accountability from police among a spat of recent police shootings in Colorado. CBS

The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.

The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as of Monday:

A map shows four police shootings in the Denver metro area in the last four days, as of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. CBS

And last week, Aurora Police officers were involved in a shooting in Denver where they shot at a suspect but said the suspect shot himself. A witness, who didn't want her name used, disputed that claim.

Earlier last month, Thornton Police fatally shot a man that they say pulled out a weapon while standing in the middle of I-25.

Also last month, while this shooting happened months earlier, the parents of Christian Glass spoke about their son's killing by police for the first time publicly.