Suspect dead, officer injured following police pursuit, crash, and gunfire

A large number of officers from the Denver and Aurora police departments have responded Saturday morning to an intersection next to the rental car lots near Denver International Airport on a deadly shooting.

The intersection of Gun Club Road and East 75th Avenue is closed where a police pursuit ended in a crash and shooting.

A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire, according to a social media message from the Aurora Police Department. Another suspect was detained.

One officer was injured as a result of the crash. The extent of the officer's injuries has not been released.

#APDAlert: Large police presence in the area of 75th/Gun Club. Shots were fired by the police following a pursuit/crash. 1 person deceased, another in custody. Officer injured during pursuit/crash, expected to be ok. @DenverPolice assisting. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ZIFvWDArdp — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 1, 2022

The incident ended in Denver PD's jurisdiction, and DPD will be the investigating agency.

Neither agency has described the circumstances of the pursuit beyond the details already provided, nor the identities of those involved.

