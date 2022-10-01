Watch CBS News
Suspect dead, officer injured following police pursuit, crash, and gunfire

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A large number of officers from the Denver and Aurora police departments have responded Saturday morning to an intersection next to the rental car lots near Denver International Airport on a deadly shooting.

The intersection of Gun Club Road and East 75th Avenue is closed where a police pursuit ended in a crash and shooting. 

A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire, according to a social media message from the Aurora Police Department. Another suspect was detained.

lu4-20221001-150802-frame-463.png
CBS

One officer was injured as a result of the crash. The extent of the officer's injuries has not been released.

The incident ended in Denver PD's jurisdiction, and DPD will be the investigating agency. 

lu4-20221001-150802-frame-1696.png
CBS

Neither agency has described the circumstances of the pursuit beyond the details already provided, nor the identities of those involved. 

lu4-20221001-150802-frame-3189.png
CBS

CBS4's Michael Abeyta is at the scene. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:23 AM

