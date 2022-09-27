Suspect in Aurora Police shooting killed himself, Denver Police says

Witness says suspect in fatal police shooting was shot in the back with hands up

Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.

The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him into an empty parking lot across Galena Way and told him to stop, while identifying themselves as police, according to Denver Police.

Denver Police, in a press release, say Edwards drew a gun and pointed it at the officers, prompting one of the officers to fire at Edwards, but investigators say they don't know if he was struck.

This is where details of the story get murky.

Edwards continued running and, according to police, pointed his gun at them a second time. Both officers shot at Edwards and then, according to Denver Police, shot himself in the head. One officer fired a total of two rounds and the other fired four rounds.

But a witness told CBS News Colorado that the man was shot in the back while he had his hands up.

"They shot that man five times and when they shot him, his hands was up. His hands was up and his back was turned," the witness said on Saturday. Her 10-year-old daughter also saw the shooting.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death was suicide, according to police.

A records request for bodycam footage is pending.

Denver Police say the investigation is ongoing.