Roadblock: 1 dead in shooting involving Thornton police on I-25 near 84th Ave

A man was taken to a hospital and died after a shooting involving Thornton Police on Interstate 25 on Monday morning, the police department tweeted.

According to Thornton Police Department, I-25 was closed in both directions as of 8:24 a.m. from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway in Thornton due to the shooting.

Drivers are advised to avoid the immediate area and use Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street as other possible routes.

Police confirmed in the tweet at least one officer fired their gun. It was still early in the investigation, and it's unconfirmed who the injured man is in connection to the shooting. They were neither referred to as a victim or a suspect. In an update, it was confirmed the man died after being taken to the hospital.

CBS New Colorado spoke to Colorado State Patrol. Troopers were also on scene to control traffic while the police department investigated the shooting. CSP confirmed the closure could last at least 3 hours.

State Patrol also said information received indicated police were responding to a pedestrian.