Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning.

At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene.

"They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.

Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when gunfire rang out.

"We heard just like, 'pop pop pop pop' and we were just like, 'oh geeze,' I don't know if that's fireworks or what that is," said Zachary Nino, a Sophomore at CU and member of the fraternity.

CBS News Colorado met four members of the frat household Sunday morning. All were still processing the shooting, which occurred almost directly across the street from the house.

The students said some people were getting into an Uber while one of their fraternity brothers was across the street, attempting to make his way home.

"There's crossfire going down the street, like who knows where that could end up," said John Szczerban, also a sophomore at CU and member of the fraternity. "It's scary to think about like, if he was there 5 seconds earlier, like he could've been hit."

Nino said he didn't recognize any of the shooters as students. He believes the altercation wasn't a random act of violence, and while that brings him some comfort, he's nervous.

"For me, it makes me feel scared because we have a lot of people coming here a lot and we do have a crowd outside sometimes and for it to happen like right down the street, it kind of makes us scared to have people out front like at nighttime and stuff," said Nino.

The students said they saw others involved in the shooting flee but watched as officers took one into custody. They said the suspect was cooperating but was clearly in shock.

"He was face down on the ground I think like he was in handcuffs," said Nino.

"It looked like he was like crying and talking about how his mom was going to kill him," said Ashton Porter, a sophomore at CU and a member of the fraternity.

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, came across the aftermath while out to get his morning coffee. He says he considers Boulder a safe community and The Hill even safer.

"It's just hard to believe," he said. "This is just the student part of town really. So, you'd actually expect it less here than anywhere else. It is kind of shocking."

Boulder police are still looking for at least two suspects who fled the scene.

Herold says if more students had been out mingling after a busy Saturday night, things could have been much different. She is grateful her officers were nearby and responded so quickly.

"We're very lucky there wasn't a large crowd out," she said. "It could have been a lot worse than what we're seeing right now."

Boulder residents say they are confident this won't become a pattern.

"I hope this is just a one-off thing and don't expect it to happen again," said a neighbor.

Boulder police are still looking for suspects in this case if you know anything or have video of the incident, they ask you to contact them.