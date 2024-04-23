Watch CBS News
Colorado's RTD launches 24/7 patrols after increasing concerns over security and safety

By Jennifer McRae

Increasing concerns about safety and security are prompting RTD to take action. The Regional Transportation District will begin 24/7 patrols next month. 

On May 5, RTD's transit police department will move to the 24/7 staffing model which is designed to enhance the personal safety of RTD's frontline employees and customers. 

RTD plans to have a minimum of 119 officers on its staff by the end of the year. The officers will help protect the district's entire service area. 

The overnight team will focus on areas in need of greater safety efforts for bus and rail operators. As RTD's police force grows, additional officers will help the department proactively address other problems on the bus and rail services. 

RTD also plans to add community outreach staff including six mental health clinicians and five homeless outreach coordinators to work with the transit police officers by the end of the year. 

