Colorado's RTD seeks public's help in copper thefts that disrupted train service

The Regional Transportation District is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a series of copper wire thefts along the G Line that disrupted service last week. RTD Transit Police said the two were captured on surveillance video.

The most recent copper wire theft happened at 2:25 a.m. on April 24, north of the Clear Creek - Federal Station in the 2400 block of West 65th Avenue. Another copper wire theft along the G Line happened at 6:31 a.m. the day before at the Lowell Boulevard crossing the required the crossing gates to remain lowered. The first theft in the series happened last week about 5:15 a.m. on April 21 near the Pecos Junction Station, where approximately 14 feet of copper wire was removed.

RTD is asking the public for help in locating the suspects wanted in copper thefts that disrupted train service. RTD

Anyone who recognizes these individuals and/or their location may contact RTD Detective Jorge Villegas at Jorge.villegas@rtd-denver.com or by phone at 303.299.3183.

According to RTD, copper wire thefts are an industry-wide challenge and not isolated to the Denver region. In the U.S. and Canada, multiple transit agencies have also reported an increase in copper wire thefts which resulted in service disruptions. RTD said that in an effort to discourage thieves, the copper wire is often embedded in railroad ties or asphalt, installed in wooden covers, and often greased to make them less valuable.

RTD Transit Police said they have talked to local resellers of copper wire to look out for copper wire resale and contact RTD when it happens.

Customers may report suspicious behaviors or unwanted activity 24/7 by contacting RTD Transit Police at 303.299.2911. Non-emergency security incidents may be reported using the Transit Police security form. In the event of an emergency, customers should always call 911.