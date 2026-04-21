Police investigating copper theft on Denver metro area RTD line
Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing copper wire from a rail line in the Denver metro area on Tuesday.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 5:15 a.m. RTD did not release the train's location at the time of the theft.
Deputies set up a perimeter, but the suspects were not found. RTD says the suspects made off with 14 feet of copper wire.
Operation of the G Line was temporarily suspended. Service on the G Line was restored at 6:17 a.m.
RTD police detectives are continuing to investigate the case.