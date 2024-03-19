Colorado's I-70 Floyd Hill Project set to expand west on Wednesday

The I-70 Floyd Hill Project is creating a mess at times for drivers in Colorado's high country and this week, the project is expanding west. Starting Wednesday, the project expansion will impact roads between the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway Exit and Colorado Boulevard/Idaho Springs Exit.

The project will straighten the curves in the interstate to keep traffic moving and make the roadway safer. The new speed limit in this stretch is 55 mph during construction on the project.

CDOT

The Floyd Hill Project will also add a westbound express lane from the top of Floyd Hill through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels.

Drivers are urged to expect delays in the area during construction. After the project is finished, drivers can choose between paying the toll for the express lanes or use the other traffic lanes.