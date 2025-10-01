Colorado's elected leaders react to federal government shutdown

Some of Colorado's elected leaders in Congress are reacting to the federal government shutdown. The federal government began to shut down overnight after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement to extend government funding ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline.

Sen. Michael Bennet posted on the social media platform X that he will suspend his pay during the federal government shutdown, along with a picture of that letter with the caption, "As hundreds of thousands of federal employees and service members are now forced to work without pay, I'm refusing to accept my own. Republicans must do their jobs, come to the table to negotiate, and end this government shutdown."

Sen. John Hickenlooper posted on the social media platform X, "Republicans should choose to keep the government open and lower health care costs for working families."

Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado's 1st Congressional District, released this statement about the shutdown, "Last night, Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans, who control all of Washington, shut the government down because they refuse to work with Democrats to ensure that all Americans have affordable health care. On the day of the shutdown, House Republicans weren't even in Washington. That is a gross abdication of responsibility.

"Now, Donald Trump is pledging to be as cruel as possible. He and Russ Vought are going to try to use their shutdown to eviscerate the federal government and make it harder for Americans to get the benefits they deserve, access our beautiful national parks, and safely and securely travel.

"The health of the American people demands that Republicans come back to the table to find a path forward. I'm ready to work."

Congressman Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, posted this statement on the social media platform X, "I voted to keep the government open. As a veteran, I know what it's like to work for a federal paycheck — and how critical it is for hardworking American families to get theirs."

Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District, released this statement: "For months, Democrats have begged Republicans to come to the negotiating table and build a path forward to address the skyrocketing costs of health care and find a real bipartisan solution to fund our government. Instead, Republicans repeatedly refused to bring Democrats to the table and moved partisan legislation that only kicked the can down the road for the second time this year and does nothing to lower the costs of health care for working families. Health insurance premiums will skyrocket across the nation if we don't act NOW. We don't have a week or day longer to wait.

"But once again, Trump is unwilling to do the right thing for the American people. We're now facing a devastating government shutdown which will have consequences for our federal workers who will be forced to work without pay, furloughed, or even fired. These are people who not only provide services we rely on, but they are also an essential part of our community and economy. Shutdowns jeopardize our national security and threaten our public lands, Social Security, veterans' benefits, Medicaid, and Medicare.

"I flew back to Washington to find a path forward, but my Republican colleagues failed to even show up to do the most basic function of our jobs. Donald Trump has shown time and time again that he doesn't care about the needs of working families. He has only ever cared about his billionaire buddies.

"I continue to be shocked by the dysfunction in Washington and unwillingness to do the right thing. Our country deserves so much better than this."

Congressman Jeff Crank, a Republican representing Colorado's 5th Congressional District, posted on the social media platform X, "I voted to keep the government open and accessible with the @HouseGOP seven week clean resolution. Democrats are holding the government hostage because illegals won't get taxpayer funded health care..."

Congressman Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, posted a statement on the social media platform X:

My statement on the reckless Republican shutdown & what it means for working families across Colorado: pic.twitter.com/dacCKu77RT — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) October 1, 2025

Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, posted this statement on the social media platform X, "Last night federal funding expired, triggering a government shutdown. I will do everything I can to minimize the harm to folks in Northern Colorado & on the Western Slope, and we've taken steps to ensure my offices remain OPEN and available. Please do not hesitate to reach out!"

