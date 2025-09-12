Colorado Xcel Energy volunteers give back for Day of Service at homeless youth outreach center

Local volunteers are giving back on Friday by cleaning windows at a local non-profit that helps homeless youth. It's for Xcel Energy's Day of Service and they are using it to help Urban Peak. Volunteers with Xcel Energy say cleaning every space at the center helps youth feel comfortable and at home. Eight volunteers cleaned four floors on Friday.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service volunteers helped spruce up Urban Peak in Denver. CBS

Urban Peak is a center that helps homeless youth, ranging from 12 to 24 years old. In 2024, the center contacted 293 youth on the street and provided them with food, hygiene materials and clothing to stay warm. The center also served 44,099 meals to youth in need, provided 12,106 nights of safety, and 152 young adults and children were provided with housing.

Xcel Energy and Urban Peak say this partnership is essential to help youth continue to get taken care of.

"Giving them something they can feel good about," Mike Pascucci, Director of Regulatory Policy for Xcel Energy. This is something that we can all feel good about. We are giving back to the community and helping the next generation take a step forward."

"Having them show up at Urban Peak shows our youth that our community values them," Christina Carlson, CEO for Urban Peak. "It's not just our staff, but it's volunteers all around the community that are invested in them."

This is the fifteenth year Urban Peak and Xcel Energy have worked together for Day of Service. This started as a way to remember 9/11 victims and heroes by giving back to their own community.

If you or someone you know is a youth experiencing homelessness, Urban Peak has resources online.