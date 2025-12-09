Watch CBS News
Colorado woman, 20, arrested in connection with alleged deadly DUI crash in Lakewood

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A 20-year-old Colorado woman is in custody after Lakewood police say she caused a deadly crash while drunk. 

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 near Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue Frontage Road, but Lakewood police on Tuesday said one of the victims later died in the hospital. The suspect, Ella Cromwell, is now charged with vehicular homicide, on top of vehicular assault, reckless driving, DUI, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Multiple people in the car Cromwell struck were ejected, according to investigators, who believe speed may have also been a factor in the crash.

ella-cromwell-lakewood-police-department.jpg
Ella Cromwell Lakewood Police Department

Cromwell is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond, court records show. A voicemail seeking comment was left with her attorney on Tuesday.

She's due back in court on Dec. 30.

