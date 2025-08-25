Colorado woman, 21, arrested in connection with alleged DUI wrong-way crash on I-25

A Colorado woman has been arrested and faces charges in connection with a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 in Greenwood Village that sent two people to the hospital.

Ava Maria Rozsits, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly causing a three-car crash while driving north in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Orchard Road. She was also allegedly intoxicated at the time. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of that crash, but neither has been identified.

Ava Maria Rozsits Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Rozsits was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, and driving a vehicle while her license was under restraint, and posted a $1,000 cash or surety bond. She has not yet been formally charged by prosecutors. She's due in court on Sept. 8.

Court records show she has not yet retained or been assigned an attorney.

This is the latest of several wrong-way crashes in Colorado that police have been warning motorists about. One higher-profile one recently on U.S. Route 285 in Morrison killed a couple who operated a popular food truck in Conifer.