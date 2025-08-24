Alleged wrong-way DUI driver near Denver sends 2 people to hospital in 3-car crash on I-25

Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver allegedly drove the wrong way while drunk on Interstate 25 near Denver early Sunday morning, causing a three-car crash. A responding police officer's patrol car was then also struck, but no one in that secondary crash, including the officer, was hospitalized, police say.

It all started around 2 a.m. when Greenwood Village police and Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash on I-25 near Orchard Road. Greenwood Village police say a suspected drunk driver was driving north in the southbound lanes. That driver struck two cars and two people involved in those crashes were taken to an area hospital.

Update: Two patients have been transported emergent to local hospitals. I-25 southbound at Orchard Road will be closed for an extended period @GreenwoodGov Police is investigating this accident. pic.twitter.com/Hc9BzIpjr0 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 24, 2025

Then, while conducting traffic control related to that crash, an unrelated driver crashed into one of the police cars at the scene of the initial crash. The police officer in that secondary crash was checked by paramedics at the scene and released.

The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours but have since reopened, and both crashes are now under investigation. No other information, including the current condition of the injured people or criminal charges, was immediately available.