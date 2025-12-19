CDOT reopens I-25 near Colorado-Wyoming border, high winds keep several highways near foothills closed

With windspeeds expected to ramp up late Friday afternoon and evening, sections of several highways on Colorado's Front Range are closed. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say they are making the closures for safety reasons.

The wind also caused an hour-long closure of one interstate area -- I-25 near the Wyoming border -- on Friday afternoon. The closure started at the Owl Canyon Road exit, which is about 9 miles north of Fort Collins, and it stretched up to the border.

A CDOT camera at 4 p.m. on Friday shows Interstate 25 with both directions closed near the Wyoming border due to wind conditions. By 4:45 p.m., the interstate was back open. CDOT

Highways close to the foothills -- where wind gusts are reaching near-hurricane levels -- were also shut down earlier in the day and remained closed at 4:30 p.m. They included Highway 93 between Boulder and Arvada and Highway 36 between Lyons and Boulder.

CDOT is also warning drivers on Interstate 70 west of Golden to drive slower and with special caution due to the high winds. That stretch of interstate remains open.