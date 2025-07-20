Containment efforts gaining ground in multiple Colorado wildfires

Colorado firefighters have continued making progress as they battle several large wildfires burning across the western part of the state. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, seven uncontrolled fires are burning in Colorado. Multiple organizations provided updates on each fire's progress on Sunday.

Dozer line being constructed on Deer Creek Fire. Utah Fire Info

Deer Creek Fire

This fire started in Utah on July 10 and has grown to include part of Montrose County as well. The fire has burned 16,340 acres in Utah and Colorado so far and is approximately 22% contained. Officials said that, in Colorado, a small firing operation took place recently along the northern edge of the fire. They also said crews have secured the southeastern portion of the fire and will continue working in the area near the state border throughout the day on Sunday.

Turner Gulch Fire

This wildfire has burned 15,413 acres in Mesa County since it began. Since then, firefighters have reached around 34% containment, primarily along the north/northwest border. Firefighters are planning to tackle the eastern edge directly as containment efforts continue. Officials said they've made good progress with a firing operation to the south.

Fire crews create fuel breaks for the Wright Draw Fire. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Wright Draw Fire

Nearby, the Wright Draw Fire remains at 0% containment and has burned 448 acres, but officials expect to make significant progress on Sunday. Firefighters have reportedly made progress creating a containment line along the western side of the wildfire and bulldozing a line above the northern border.

Sowbelly Fire

Also burning in Mesa County is the Sowbelly Fire. Firefighters have made significant progress since the fire began and have reached approximately 66% containment. The fire has burned 2,274 acres and is reportedly creeping and smoldering. Crews have continued to mop up and access deeper areas looking for hotspots.

Night ops firefighters working on South Rim Fire containment. Montrose County Sheriff's Office

South Rim Fire

The South Rim Fire in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park has burned 4,252 acres thus far. Fire crews said they've made progress removing areas of heat on the west and southwest sides of the fire and are working to remove vegetation near the access road and utility poles. The fire is currently 21% contained, with most of the fire activity in the northwest and southeast areas.

Ute 63 Fire

Between the Ute Mountain Reservation and the Southern Ute Reservation, the Ute 63 fire has burned 550 acres of tribal and private land. The brush fire is at approximately 8% containment, and crews are working to prevent it from spreading toward Highway 140. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire is a threat to some residences in the area.

Burned area destroyed in the Cottonwood Flat Fire. Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Cottonwood Flat Fire

Approximately 310 acres have burned in the Cottonwood Flat fire northeast of Parachute. As of Sunday morning, the fire is 35% contained. The NIFC said the fire is showing "minimal fire behavior with creeping, isolated torching and smoldering." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said the size of the fire held steady throughout Saturday and that County Road 309 will remain closed for now.