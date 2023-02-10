Colorado Weather: Warming trend before next snowstorm

We are watching a high pressure ridge sliding into the Rockies that will calm things down as we head into the weekend. This will allow for a warm up for the Denver metro area and provide lots of sunshine statewide.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the Denver metro area with 30s and 40s over the eastern plains and western slope. The mountains will see 30s and upper 20s.

We have two back to back systems affecting the state next week. The first will produce snow mainly across southern Colorado with a few clouds for the Front Range.

The second will be a bigger storm system for the entire state of Colorado. This storm system will move into the western half of the state on Tuesday night before blasting across the eastern plains on Wednesday.

At this time some of the preliminary snow forecast models have a chance for up to 3 to 6 inches over the Denver metro area with up to a foot in many foothill and mountain areas of the state. Since we are still 5 days away some of these numbers will likely change. But, we just wanted to give you a First Alert heads up that Tuesday night into Wednesday could have a major impact on roads and temperature for next week.

