Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Warmer and windy Friday boosts fire danger

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Fire Danger Ramps Up For Parts Of Colorado
Fire Danger Ramps Up For Parts Of Colorado 03:30

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado is caught between a big high pressure ridge over the west coast and a deep low pressure trough to the east. Across our home state we are in what is called a "pressure gradient" between the ridge and low that will get stronger northwesterly winds flowing across the Rockies.

dave-satellite-radar3.png
Credit: CBS4

This will warm temperatures and dry humidity levels across the board in the state. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Our weekly drought monitor shows worsening drought conditions across the NE corner of the state. For the first time in almost a year, abnormally dry conditions expand in Colorado

drought-monitor.png
Credit: CBS4

That combined with increased drought and dryness across the northeastern corner of Colorado will boost the fire danger for some. Especially, for the northeast corner of the state. There is a Red Flag Warning from Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins across the northeastern and eastern plains. The warning runs from noon to 6pm on Friday.

red-flag-warning2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.