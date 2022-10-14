Colorado Weather: Warmer and windy Friday boosts fire danger

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado is caught between a big high pressure ridge over the west coast and a deep low pressure trough to the east. Across our home state we are in what is called a "pressure gradient" between the ridge and low that will get stronger northwesterly winds flowing across the Rockies.

Credit: CBS4

This will warm temperatures and dry humidity levels across the board in the state.

Credit: CBS4

Our weekly drought monitor shows worsening drought conditions across the NE corner of the state. For the first time in almost a year, abnormally dry conditions expand in Colorado

Credit: CBS4

That combined with increased drought and dryness across the northeastern corner of Colorado will boost the fire danger for some. Especially, for the northeast corner of the state. There is a Red Flag Warning from Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins across the northeastern and eastern plains. The warning runs from noon to 6pm on Friday.

Credit: CBS4